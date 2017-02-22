Springettsbury police seek help in fire investigation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for tips from the public as they investigate a brush fire Tuesday in Springettsbury Township.

Investigators on Tuesday released photographs that show a male in a ski mask walking in the area where the fire occurred just before it started.

The fire occurred around 4:27 p.m. in the 600 block of Edgewood Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springettsbury Police at 717-757-3525 or York County Control at 717-840-2971.

