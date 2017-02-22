Quilt auction preview set in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The efforts of more than 3,000 volunteer quilters will be on display in Ephrata in two weeks.

The Mennonite Central Committee will hold its quilt preview at its East Coast Materials Resource Center, at 517 Trout Run Road in Ephrata, on March 2-4. The preview will promote the popular quilt auction that helps to headline the MCC’s annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale later in the month.

Visitors to the Ephrata preview can vote on their favorite quilts by donating money. Each penny donated is a vote for a selected quilt. The money collected is earmarked for MCC water projects around the globe.

The quilts at the preview show will end up at the Farm Show in Harrisburg on March 31 for the 61st annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale. The items auctioned off benefit MCC peace work and relief projects.

