Police looking for missing Lower Paxton man

David Palmer (submitted)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Lower Paxton Township man.

David Palmer’s out-of-state relatives on Feb. 1 told police that Palmer was supposed to board a bus to Oklahoma City on Jan. 29, but he never picked up the bus ticket that had been purchased for him.

Police said Palmer, of the 4100 block of Spring Valley Road, has sent sporadic text messages to his family in Harrisburg but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656 and reference case number 17-0001761.

