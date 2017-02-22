Police: Cyclist exposed himself to Amish children

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township police are looking to identify a man who they say exposed himself to a group of young Amish children.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on W. Center Square Road near the Forest Hill Amish School

Police say the man was riding a bike when he approached the children and exposed himself.

He is described as a middle-aged white man with a gray or light colored beard who was wearing all black clothing with a hooded jacket pulled tight around his face. He was reportedly riding a red with a gray trim mountain-style bicycle with a black bag on a cargo rack behind the seat.

Similar incidents have been reported this year in Upper Leacock and West Earl townships.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Twp. police Lieutenant Rob Eachus at 717-291-4676.

