Online daters get scammed every three hours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – According to a recent study, there’s a new case of online dating fraud every three hours.

A Pew Research Center survey shows that 15% of all adults have tried online/app dating. It’s what’s opened a door to a more intimate type of scam that allows criminals to establish a relationship with victims.

The most likely type of victim to get scammed is women over 40 who are divorced, disabled or widowed, according to the report.

The FBI says you should be suspicious if your “date” does any of the following:

Presses you to leave the dating software you met through to talk thorough a more private source

Professes feelings of love instantly

Sends photo’s of themselves that are too good to be true, potentially right out of a magazine

Claims traveling or working overseas

Makes plans to visit and see you but suddenly has to cancel due to a tragic event

Asks for money for a variety of reasons (travel/hotel, they have been scammed or medical/hospitals bills for themselves of a family member)

