Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance

MARIA DANILOVA and SADIE GURMAN, Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 17, 2016 file photo, a new sticker is placed on the door at the ceremonial opening of a gender neutral bathroom at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. Hundreds of parents across the country have called on President Donald Trump to embrace Obama-era protections for transgender students that call for letting them use school bathrooms in accordance with their gender identity. In a letter, sent to the president by the Human Rights Campaign late Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, more than 780 parents stressed that "all students deserve equal access to a safe, welcoming school and a high quality education no matter who they are." (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE - In this May 17, 2016 file photo, a new sticker is placed on the door at the ceremonial opening of a gender neutral bathroom at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. Hundreds of parents across the country have called on President Donald Trump to embrace Obama-era protections for transgender students that call for letting them use school bathrooms in accordance with their gender identity. In a letter, sent to the president by the Human Rights Campaign late Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, more than 780 parents stressed that "all students deserve equal access to a safe, welcoming school and a high quality education no matter who they are." (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A government official says the Trump administration will revoke guidelines that say transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The decision would be a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It required public schools to grant bathroom access even if student records differ or others are uncomfortable. The White House says President Donald Trump believes the issue is for the states to decide without federal involvement.

A government official with direct knowledge of the administration’s plans discussed them on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s