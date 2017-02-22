Northern York County School District investigating bus incident

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Northern Elementary mother, who asked we don’t use her name or show her face, says her children were traumatized when they got off the school bus Tuesday afternoon.

“I knew it was serious, just by the look on her face. She was pale. You could tell she had been really hurt,” the mother said.

Screaming and crying, her daughter said she hit her head when the bus driver slammed on the brakes.

“And at that point, I actually walked up to the bus and asked him what happened, and he just completely lost it on me, screaming in my face, telling me he’s trying to keep the kids safe. However, he did so by hurting them,” the mother said.

She says she took her daughter to a hospital emergency room. The girl is OK, but it’s not the first time her mother and other parents have had issues with their bus driver.

“My oldest son came home, he had a big knot on his forehead where he had impacted into the seat,” said Kayla Harrison, whose kids also ride the bus.

Several parents took their concerns to the administration Wednesday morning. They were showed a videotape of what happened.

“He slammed on the brakes and he put the bus in park in the middle of the road,” Harrison said. “You didn’t even see him pull over, and he got out of his seat and walked back to the middle of the bus and started yelling,” Harrison said.

“The kids just go flying forward, some of them into the aisle, some of them onto the floor in front of them and in between the seats,” the mother said.

The school district in a statement said: “Student safety is always top priority at Northern. We are aware of the complaints and are conducting an investigation. Until the investigation is complete, it would be inappropriate to comment on this issue.”

But both parents said they were told the driver would be given another route. Still, it’s not enough.

“I think this school needs to stop brushing it under the rug. They need to look at this all as a whole and make this driver be accountable,” the mother said.

Both mothers said there was a different bus driver Wednesday morning. However, they don’t plan on putting their kids back on the bus.

