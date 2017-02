On Wednesday, NASA will hold a news conference to present new findings on exoplanets.

According to a press release, exoplanets are orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. No other information about the findings was given.

The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

During the press conference, the public is encouraged to ask questions on Twitter using the hashtag #askNASA.

