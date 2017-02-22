Mount Joy police investigate restaurant burglary

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
police_lights_flashing_blue

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mount Joy Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a restaurant burglary.

Police received an alarm Tuesday morning at Papa’s Pizza on West Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found the rear door open.

Investigators determined two suspects entered the restaurant and stole money from the register.

The suspects wore masks and gloves during the crime, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 717-653-1650.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s