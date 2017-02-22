Mount Joy police investigate restaurant burglary

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mount Joy Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a restaurant burglary.

Police received an alarm Tuesday morning at Papa’s Pizza on West Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found the rear door open.

Investigators determined two suspects entered the restaurant and stole money from the register.

The suspects wore masks and gloves during the crime, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 717-653-1650.

