Manheim Township student charged in threats incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a Manheim Township student accused of using social media to threaten an 11-year-old girl.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office announced the charges in a statement Wednesday after dozens of parents, frustrated by limited information from school officials, rallied at Overlook Community Park.

The protest was organized by the girl’s father. He said a classmate at Landis Run Intermediate School sent his daughter Snapchat messages that threatened to kill her family.

In the statement, the district attorney’s office said the safety of other students is being monitored and addressed by the school district and police.

“We are confident those agencies have taken proper steps all along and will continue to do so even if they too are restricted in their ability to release details,” the statement reads.

The district attorney’s office said no other students had physical interaction with the accused student since the report to police and the start of the investigation.

“We simply can not expand on that statement or we would violate privacy laws and policies, as well as the Juvenile Act,” the statement reads.

“We are aware and understand there is a desire from the public, particularly parents and students in the district, to have more specifics and details. At this point in the investigation, we are not permitted to provide such details – to include the name, or even age, of the juvenile – nor would it be appropriate so to preserve the integrity of the case going forward.”

