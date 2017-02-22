Man wanted for questioning in reported urination near playground

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection to public urination at a local park earlier this week.

The department received a report Monday of an intoxicated man urinating at Letort Park.

The suspect was said to be facing the playground area when he exposed himself and urinated, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

