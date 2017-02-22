Longtime TMI employee honored with his own day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Commissioners Wednesday honored Ralph DeSantis for his nearly 40 years of work at Three Mile Island.

DeSentis’ career at the nuclear power facility started in 1979 in the weeks before the partial meltdown in March of that year.

For more than 30 years, DeSantis managed communications at the facility and improved community outreach.

The commissioners declared Wednesday “Ralph DeSantis Day” and presented him with an official proclamation.

DeSantis will officially retire next week.

Former ABC27 anchor Dave Marcheskie will take over his position.

