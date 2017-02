Keurig Green Mountain will pay the government $5.8 million dollars in a settlement over defective brewers.

Authorities say Keurig knew about a defect with it’s Mini Plus brewing system, but failed to report it.

Between 2010 and 2014, it received 200 complaints of hot water, coffee, and coffee grounds spraying out of the brewers and causing severe burns.

Those brewers were finally recalled in 2014.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...