CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating a weekend stabbing that involved a male juvenile.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street and found the juvenile with stab wounds to his chest, neck, and back.

He was taken Hershey Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 243-5252.

