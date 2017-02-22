Highspire parents push for school district switch

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – A petition submitted to Commonwealth Court is part of what Highspire residents say has been a three-year legal battle to give their children a brighter future.

More than half of Highspire residents signed a petition in January 2014 saying they wanted to transfer their nearly 200 K-12 students from Steelton-Highspire School District to the Middletown School District.

There are three legal phases to the procedure. Attorney Brian Carter said Highspire parents are currently in the second phase. The first step is to file the petition in court, the second is the get the Department of Education to say if this change has educational merit, and the third step is for the State Board of Education to approve the switch.

The first step was approved in October 2014. Since then, for more than two years, Highspire parents have been waiting for an answer from the Education Department.

Friday’s “Petition for review in the nature of a Writ of Mandamus” urges the Education Department to give their answer.

Highspire parents said they hope to have their students in the Middletown School District by August 2018.

