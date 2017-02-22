Harrisburg School Board votes against arts-focused charter school application

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Bishop McDevitt High School building will not become an arts-focused charter school.

The Harrisburg School Board voted to deny the application for the Arts to the Core Charter School at a meeting Tuesday night.

The board called the application incomplete.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said he was disappointed by the vote.

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg had signed an agreement with the charter school that would allow the purchase of the building, but it required school board approval.

Arts to the Core focuses on an academic curriculum that uses the arts to help students master core subjects.

The school board said it welcomes a future application from the charter school with a revised presentation.

