Getting the LST refund

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Are you working on your taxes yet? You might be entitled to a refund of the Local Services Tax and you don’t even know it.

In most places in Pennsylvania, it’s a $2 tax taken out of your paycheck every two weeks. That amounts to $52 a year. Harrisburg is an exception. The LST was tripled to $156 a year, or $6 taken out of your pay every two weeks.

The LST is paid to the community where you work, not where you live. So if you live in Cumberland County but work in Harrisburg, Harrisburg gets the LST. Communities use it pay for services like fire, police, EMS and road repairs.

Some places in Pennsylvania don’t even have an LST, but one thing is consistent: if a worker earns under a certain amount, they can get the LST back at the end of the year. Pretty much everywhere across the state, if a worker earns less than $12,000 a year, they will get a $52 LST refund. This applies to plenty of part-time and teenage workers.

Again in this case, Harrisburg is the exception. You must make less than $24,500 a year to get that $156 LST refund.

It’s easy to get a refund. In Cumberland County, the refund form is online at cumberlandtax.org. It takes just a few minutes to fill out. You also need to include a copy of your final pay stub.

Better yet, if you know you will make less than $12,000 a year, you can file an exemption with your employer. That form is also online.

Remember, it’s your money and if you don’t claim it, local governments will keep it in their wallet instead of yours. If you were entitled to the LST refund in past years and didn’t request it, you can actually go back three years to get a refund.

