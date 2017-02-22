Father organizes protest after daughter, 11, receives social media threat

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) A Lancaster county father is organizing a protest after he said his 11-year-old daughter was threatened on Snapchat by a fellow student.

abc27 News is not identifying the man to protect his daughter.

The father said his daughter received the threatening messages from a fellow student at Landis Run Intermediate School in the Manheim Township School District.

“He, multiple times, threatened rape,” the father said. “(He) threatened murder in various ways and was laughing about it.”

The school district said in a statement that it can’t legally say what will happen to the student who is accused of making the threats.

The allege victim’s father is now organizing a protest urging the district to change it’s policy. He also wants to show his daughter that people in the community support her.

The protest is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22 at 1 p.m. at Overlook Community Park.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...