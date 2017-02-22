Dillsburg man found passed out in car, charged with DUI

MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – A 47-year-old Dillsburg man is facing DUI charges after police say he was caught huffing in a parked car.

It happened last August at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Cumberland Ave. in Mechanicsburg.

Police say Brian L. Keys was found passed out behind the wheel of his running car. An air duster aerosol container was located inside.

Keys was arrested and charged with DUI controlled substance, DUI solvents/noxious substances, and sale and illegal use of certain solvents and noxious substances.

Keys was due in court on Feb. 6 for a preliminary hearing. Charges were waived and sent to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

