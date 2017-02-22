Dauphin County doles out grants, but gaming money in jeopardy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Parks, projects and programs across Dauphin County hit the jackpot Wednesday.

County commissioners announced which would likely receive grants from funds generated by the Hollywood Casino in Grantville. It is called the “local share” and it’s money earmarked for municipalities that host casinos.

“Unfortunately, the casino’s performance was down this year,” said Mark Stewart, an attorney with the Dauphin County Gaming Advisory Board in making his presentation.

The commissioners pay very close attention to the success at the casino because the better it does, the more money they get to hand out. This year, the local share was $12.9 million, half of which can be used on grants. That’s down nearly a million dollars from the $13.9 million local share in 2010.

“The casino industry has faced pressures from out-of-state as well as the economy,” Stewart gave as a reason for declining revenues.

But there were lots of winners this year:

$250,000 will go to improving fire stations in Harrisburg;

$70,000 is slated for the second phase of Heroes Grove in Lower Paxton Township;

$100,00 is headed to improve Millersburg Youth Organization Park;

$92,000 will go to Lions Club Park in Dauphin.

There is $5.5 million in all.

See the full breakdown here.

The commissioners emphasized that by law, the money must be spent on community projects.

“It’s not allowed to be used for property tax reductions,” said Commissioner George Hartwick. “For those who want the reductions, I do too as a homeowner, but it’s not coming from this pot of money.”

But that pot of money is in jeopardy. The state Supreme Court ruled that the “local share” part of the Gaming Act is unconstitutional. The law needs to be fixed legislatively. But when lawmakers open it up, there’s no guarantee they’ll keep the same rules regarding the “local share.” The Legislature may decide to spread the wealth statewide and reduce funds to communities hosting the casinos.

The commissioners called for residents and elected officials to pick up the phone and remind lawmakers how important the “local share” is to local communities.

“I strongly encourage municipalities out there who benefited from this, fire companies and everything else, to encourage the Legislature to appropriately fix this problem,” Commissioner Jeff Haste said. “We know there are those trying to take the money elsewhere.”

No money means no projects, commissioners say. They would either disappear completely or require tax hikes.

“There would be a direct impact on those local municipalities and ultimately a direct impact to you and I as taxpayers,” Hartwick said.

Hollywood Casino was lauded by commissioners for voluntarily agreeing to provide the “local share” through the end of this year.

