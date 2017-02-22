Coroner IDs man who died in Gettysburg crash

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Bruce Groft
Photo courtesy: Bruce Groft

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Adams County coroner has identified a man who died in a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Middle and Baltimore streets.

Michael Boslett, 44, of Gettysburg, died after his vehicle struck the rear bumper of another vehicle and then crashed into a utility pole.

No other injuries were reported.

The front window of a nearby business, Christine’s Café, was also damaged.

