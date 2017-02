FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – Don’t be alarmed of you see smoke coming from Fort Indiantown Gap.

The military training facility says it’s conducting a controlled burn of about 40 acres on Wednesday.

The burning of underbrush reduces the risk of wildfires and is done only when humidity, wind and temperature are ideal for managing fires.

