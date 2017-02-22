Computer problems cause delays for American Airlines at PHL

FILE - In this Friday, June 3, 2016 file photo, an American Airlines passenger jet takes off from Miami International Airport in Miami. American and United have started selling cheaper "basic economy" fares as they battle discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers, announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A computer problem is causing delays for American Airlines passengers at Philadelphia International Airport.

Long lines of waiting American passengers are being reported at Terminal C.

American Airlines spokesperson Victoria Lupica tells Action News the problem happened after a scheduled power outage overnight.

When the power came back on, the airline’s computer system did not reboot normally, Lupica said.

The outage is affecting only American Airlines passengers.

Action News is told workers are manually printing tickets and tagging luggage.

According to PHL spokeswoman Mary Flannery, there has been no word when the airline’s servers are expected to be back online.

