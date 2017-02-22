Computer problems cause delays for American Airlines at PHL

American Airlines spokesperson Victoria Lupica tells Action News the problem happened after a scheduled power outage overnight.

When the power came back on, the airline’s computer system did not reboot normally, Lupica said.

The outage is affecting only American Airlines passengers.

Action News is told workers are manually printing tickets and tagging luggage.

According to PHL spokeswoman Mary Flannery, there has been no word when the airline’s servers are expected to be back online.

