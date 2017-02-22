Carlisle man accused of beating son with baseball bat

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was arrested after police said he struck his son with an aluminum baseball bat.

Edward L. Caradine, 43, of Carlisle, hit the child multiple times with the bat as the two argued Monday in the 600 block of North Pitt Street, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Caradine is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and harassment. Court records show he was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $40,000 bail.

