Calphalon recalls cutlery knives after injuries from broken blades

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Calphalon is recalling about two million cutlery knives because more than two people were injured when the blade broke from the handle.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received about 3,150 reports of broken knives and 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations; including four injuries requiring stitches.

The recall is for Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku, and utility knives sold individually and in sets made between August 2008 and March 2016. They were sold at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores from September 2008 through December 2016.

Affected model numbers are 1808008, 1808009, 1821332, 1922890, 1922971, 1922976, 1932810, KNR0005C, KNR0007C, KNR10045C, KNR4008C, KNSR002C, and KNSR0102C.

Owners should contact Calphalon for a replacement product.

