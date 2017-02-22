As state leaders rally support, congressmen promise health law replacement before repeal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – What happens now?

That question is on a lot of Midstate minds as congressional Republicans continue to pursue the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

State leaders and advocates gathered Wednesday at the Capitol to support the health care law. About 6.4 percent of Pennsylvanians are now uninsured, Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller said, down from more than 10 percent in 2010. The rally’s focus was clear: to show that while there are improvements that can be made, the ACA is working.

Carl Goulden’s story is one you may have heard before. The small businessman was diagnosed with a chronic illness a decade ago.

“At that point, my insurance premiums started to rise very sharply,” he said, topping out at more than $3,000 a month for his wife and himself. “We had to lose our insurance. We had to drop it.”

Miller and the secretaries of the Human Services and Health departments said more than a million Pennsylvanians benefit directly from an ACA plan or the associated Medicaid expansion, and millions more benefit in other ways.

The spokespeople focused on who they are Wednesday.

“Somebody you know, somebody who’s your neighbor, somebody who’s your friend or somebody who’s your family member is covered by the Affordable Care Act,” Human Services Secretary Ted Dallas said.

Four people there in support addressed reporters from the podium in the main Capitol rotunda. Michael Simmons of Lancaster was among them.

“I found myself uninsured, uninsurable,” Simmons said, recounting his experience when he developed prostate cancer, “and more or less broke.”

A nurse in Chambersburg, Anna Trace, said leaders should focus on building on Obamacare’s successes, not tearing them down and starting over.

“I also have a daughter who has M.S.,” Trace said, fighting back tears, “and thanks to the Affordable Care Act, she’s able to get insurance on Medicaid.”

“The bottom line is that we want to make sure everybody has affordable coverage,” said Rep. Scott Perry, the Republican who serves Pennsylvania’s 4th congressional district.

Perry and Rep. Lou Barletta, the GOP congressman from the state’s 11th district, were both in the Midstate Wednesday. ABC27 caught up with them at a news conference to encourage a vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Perry said he doesn’t want to take away anyone’s coverage, but the original ACA implementation wasn’t good for everyone. He wants to see the replacement law provide insurance to those people, too.

Both congressmen emphasized again that popular parts of the law would likely stay, like the pre-existing condition rule and children staying on their parents’ insurance longer.

Perry said another option is not to penalize people for not buying insurance with a tax, but to instead incentivize them to buy with cheaper, better plans.

But neither is ready to vote on a repeal alone.

“Here’s what I could guarantee,” Barletta said. “I won’t vote for it. There’s no way I would support anything without seeing what the replacement is.”

Perry said Congress held “listening sessions” last week to finalize details and expects to see something on paper within the next month or so.

Goulden and the others speaking at the Capitol hope it’s soon because, without the replacement, a repeal would mean more uncertainty.

“It needs improvement, yes,” he said. “There are lots of things, but the conversation hasn’t been about that.”

