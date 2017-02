If you don’t have an amazon prime membership, it’s now easier to get free shipping.

The minimum requirement has been lowered to $35, it was $49. Orders with $25 or more of eligible books also qualify.

Once all the items are ready, orders that qualify for free shipping arrive in 5 to 8 business days.

The move comes after Walmart lowered its free shipping requirements earlier this month.

