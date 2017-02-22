7 Earth-size planets could hold life, NASA says

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – NASA says it’s found seven Earth-sized planets outside of our solar system that could hold life as we know it.

Researchers said the seven worlds are around a single sun, an ultra-cool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1, and all have the potential for water on their surface.

Three of the planets are firmly located in the habitable zone, the area around a sun where a planet is most likely to have liquid water under the right atmospheric conditions.

The discovery sets a new record for greatest number of habitable-zone planets found around a single star outside our solar system.

The system of planets is relatively close to us, about 40 light-years, in the constellation Aquarius. Planets located outside of our solar system are scientifically known as exoplanets.

NASA said the planets are likely to be rocky, but the seventh and farthest exoplanet could be an icy, “snowball-like” world.

The planets may also be tidally locked to their sun, which means the same side of the planet is always facing the star. This could mean they have weather patterns totally unlike those on Earth, such as strong winds and extreme temperature changes.

The discovery was made using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, an infrared telescope that trails Earth as it orbits the sun.

The finding was published Wednesday in the journal Nature and announced at a news briefing at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

