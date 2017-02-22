60s return today, record warmth likely tomorrow

It was a tad cooler both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s. That’s still about 10 degrees above the normal highs for late February though. Today bring the return of extreme warmth to Pennsylvania with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. There will be plenty of clouds today, some peeks of sun, and even a stray shower or two. Highs tomorrow afternoon could topple the record of 70 degrees set in 1985. We are now the 4th warmest February on record, and we expect to make the top 3 by the time we end the month. Both tomorrow and Friday could feature highs in the 70s. An area of low pressure will push more warm air into Central PA Friday and Saturday with a cold front pushing showers and thunderstorms through on Saturday afternoon. Cooler and blustery conditions arrive for Sunday with seasonable conditions for the last two days of the month. While some signs of cooler air are coming back in the forecast, there doesn’t appear to be any arctic air on the way or any long duration cold spells. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara

