‘Zero balance’ policy to begin at Cumberland County libraries

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – New Cumberland Public Library is still getting back on its feet after reducing hours a few years ago for money reasons. Thanks to an increase in Cumberland County’s library tax, they can now operate full-time, but still not at the level they hope.

Steven Koch visits the library at least once a week.

“This place has got it all,” he said, “got it in books, got it in DVDs.”

But in the cash drawer, director Joy Hamshur says they don’t have it all.

“There are so many materials available that our customers want, but we can’t meet that with the limited amount of funds that we have,” Hamshur said.

At least some of those potential funds are out there. Thousands of people in the Cumberland County Library System owe money for late fees, which has so far been allowed up to $5.

Those fees bring $200,000 to the system’s eight libraries each year.

“Every little bit helps,” Hamshur said.

She’s voicing the theory behind a new “zero balance” policy.

“If they don’t have their fines paid off, they will not be able to check anything else out,” Hamshur said.

When fines are paid, they will be used at the individual libraries to which they were owed. That could mean helping to pay bills, but more likely means buying more books, materials and resources.

“There was a drumming video I wanted to see a few years ago, and they said I’m like the 39th person on the wait list,” Koch said.

It will also encourage faster circulation and less time users like Koch are on wait lists.

Since announcing the upcoming policy in early February, Cumberland County libraries have received $12,000 in fees. That’s double what the county received in the same two weeks last year.

The policy begins March 1.

