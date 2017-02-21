York County mayor continues push for lighter marijuana charges

Mark Hall Published: Updated:
council

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West York Mayor Shawn Mauck has been pushing for an ordinance to lighten marijuana penalties in the borough.

Mauck says that charges for small amounts of marijuana have ruined lives and have made it more difficult for a lot of people to move forward from their mistake. He also says that the ordinance would allow the police department to focus on
serious crimes.

“We can have our police department enforce the laws on the books,” Mauck said. “As far as dangerous drugs like heroin and major drugs that affect and ruin people’s lives, we can give our police the tools for discretion for small use.”

Mauck initially proposed that there would be no arrest for possession of less than an ounce or marijuana, but there would be a $250 fine for possession and $350 for smoking in public.

Mauck wants council to work out the fine structure, but he thinks that people paying out of pocket will send a message.

“I always think that is a good way to get people productive,” Mauck said. “Paying a fine will help them understand what they did was wrong, and have some buy into the community.”

Borough council will hold a town hall on March 20 at 6:00p.m. The public is invited to give feedback.

Council is expected to vote on the ordinance in April.

