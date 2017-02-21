Wrightsville man gets life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Wrightsville man has been ordered to serve life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

Marcus Bordelon, 23, was sentenced Tuesday in York County Court. He pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and abuse of a corpse in the killing of 21-year-old Samantha Young.

Bordelon was additionally ordered to serve concurrent terms of 10 to 20 years on the conspiracy count and six to 12 months for abusing Young’s body, according to court records. He had faced the death penalty if the case had gone to trial.

Authorities say Bordelon killed Young, the mother of their 1-year-old daughter, in his Chestnut Street home in April 2015.

Young’s body was found in a locked shed behind the home after she failed to report for work. An autopsy found she had been stabbed 52 times.

A co-defendant, 21-year-old Natasha Stover, is awaiting trial on first-degree murder and related charges. Authorities said she planned the killing with Bordelon for more than two months.

Authorities said Stover helped to cover up the crime by following Bordelon when he drove Young’s car away from his home, and she drove him to a home improvement store to buy cleaning supplies.

