LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lititz are looking to identify two women accused of stealing from a Target store.

The women were caught on surveillance footage exiting the store at 960 Lititz Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.

