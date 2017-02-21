Woman, 77, scammed in puppy purchase

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Lancaster County woman paid more than $1,400 for a puppy she never received.

The 77-year-old Willow Street woman last month sent a Western Union payment in the amount of $1,428 to an advertiser in Berlin, Georgia, in return for a red poodle puppy. The money was received in Georgia, but the woman never received her puppy, state police in Lancaster said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster station at 717-299-7650.

