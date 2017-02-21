West Manheim man gets up to 134 years for child sex crimes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man will spend decades behind bars for sexually abusing two children.

Robert P. Greiner, 29, of West Manheim Township, was ordered to serve 67 years and three months to 134 years and six months in state prison. He was sentenced Tuesday in York County Court.

Greiner was convicted in November on 11 counts including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors.

His wife, 31-year-old Holly Ann Greiner, is awaiting trial on eight felony counts regarding child sexual abuse including rape of a child and conspiracy to commit rape of a child.

The couple was arrested in June 2015 after police charged them with sex crimes against two children under the age of 13.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...