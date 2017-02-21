Steelers’ Joey Porter fined $300 over dispute at bar

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been fined $300 after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer last month.

Porter entered the plea Tuesday in City Court in Pittsburgh.

He originally faced more serious charges, including aggravated assault, for allegedly grabbing the officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar after a bouncer denied him entrance Jan. 8.

The county prosecutor had dropped the most serious charges, saying surveillance video didn’t support them. However, the city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and brass all have said the charges were warranted.

The officer involved in the dispute was at the hearing but didn’t comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show the maximum penalty is $300, not $500. An earlier version also incorrectly said Porter would plead guilty to public drunkenness.

