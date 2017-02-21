Steelers’ Joey Porter fined $300 over dispute at bar

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter walks on the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Porter plans to plead guilty Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a Jan. 8, 2017, dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins, his defense attorney Robert Del Greco tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been fined $300 after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer last month.

Porter entered the plea Tuesday in City Court in Pittsburgh.

He originally faced more serious charges, including aggravated assault, for allegedly grabbing the officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar after a bouncer denied him entrance Jan. 8.

The county prosecutor had dropped the most serious charges, saying surveillance video didn’t support them. However, the city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and brass all have said the charges were warranted.

The officer involved in the dispute was at the hearing but didn’t comment.

