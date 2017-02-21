SodaStream recalls carbonating bottles for injury hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – SodaStream is recalling carbonating bottles that can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries have been reported.

The recall is for one liter, blue tinted, plastic carbonating bottles. “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” are printed on the bottles. Only bottles with an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on the warning label are included.

The bottles were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and other stores from February 2016 through January 2017 for about $15.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottles and contact SodaStream for a full refund.

