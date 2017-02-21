Robbery, attempted robbery reported just minutes apart in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York are investigating a robbery and an attempted robbery that took place just minutes apart Monday night on the same block.

The first incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. in the first block of W. Jackson Street.

Police say a man was struck in the back of the head and pushed to the ground. He was then robbed of his wallet and two phones.

Minutes later, police were called to a second incident on the same block. According to the victims, a man wearing a ski mask and a dark red hoodie got out of an SUV and aggressively approached them with his hands in his pocket, saying “empty your pockets.” When one of the victims ran, the man turned around and returned to the SUV.

During a search of the area, police found the first victim’s phones and a weapon. The victim in that incident suffered a laceration to the back of his head and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

It’s not clear if both incidents are related, but police believe the suspect in the second incident is a 14-year-old male. The vehicle involved is described as a maroon Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org. Tips can be submitted to the York County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-722-0991 or online at http://www.yorkcountycrimestoppers.org.

