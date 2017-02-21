Publisher cancels Milo Yiannopoulos book ‘Dangerous’

NEW YORK (AP) – Milo Yiannopoulos’ publisher has cancelled his planned book, “Dangerous.”

Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint announced Monday that “after careful consideration” they had pulled the book, which had been high on Amazon.com’s best-seller lists and was the subject of intense controversy.

The announcement came hours after the Breitbart editor and right-wing provocateur was disinvited to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference because of past comments about relationships between boys and men.

“Dangerous” was originally scheduled to come out in March. But Yiannopoulos had pushed back the release to June so he could write about the uprisings during his recent campus tour.

More than 100 Simon & Schuster authors had objected to his book deal. Author Roxane Gay withdrew a planned book with the publisher.

