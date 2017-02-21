Protest planned over handling of social media post

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The father of a Manheim Township School District student is calling for change.

The parent, who ABC27 is not identifying in order to protect his daughter, claims his 11-year-old daughter received threatening messages on Snapchat from a fellow student at Landis Run Intermediate School.

“He, multiple times, threatened rape,” the father said. “(He) threatened murder in various ways and was laughing about it.”

The father said his daughter screamed when she read the message. The dad told ABC27 that he took the message to police and Manheim Township School District officials.

“We’re not allowed to know anything,” he said. “We’re not allowed to know if this boy is in school. They’ve shown no actionable steps to the public eye or to me to show they’ve done anything.”

Frustrated by an apparent lack of action by school officials the father has scheduled a protest for Wednesday at Overlook Community Park. The protest is at 1 p.m., which is during school hours.

The father said he wants to show his daughter that the community supports her.

“I want my daughter to be okay,” he said.

Manheim Township School District officials said they are aware of Wednesday’s planned event. In a statement, administrators said they have been in constant contact with police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, who are investigating the case. Administrators also added that privacy laws don’t allow them to talk about disciplinary actions involving any actions.

“We’re trying to enact change and policy change to the current policy and moving forward have it be something the kids will know if you do this, this will happen,” the father said.

Forty to fifty students, along with their parents, are expected at the meeting.

A spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office told ABC27 that no charges have been filed against the student.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...