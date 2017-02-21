Powerball at $403 million for Wednesday’s drawing

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
powerball

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Powerball jackpot is rolling in on $403 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Two big winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania for Saturday’s drawing.

A ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Sheetz in Allegheny County and a ticket work $1 million was sold at Lil News Shack on Packer, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The tickets sold correctly matched all five white balls drawn 03-07-09-31-33, but not the red Powerball 20.

The Sheetz store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Lil News Shack on Packer earns a $5,000 bonus.

