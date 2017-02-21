Police seek tips in credit card fraud case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for credit card fraud at two Giant food stores in Lower Paxton Township.

Township police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of their suspect. They said on Feb. 3 he purchased 12 gift cards worth $500 each at stores on Union Deposit Road and Linglestown Road.

Investigators believe he also made a successful purchase at a Giant store in Upper Allen Township and attempts at stores in Dillsburg and Newport.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.

