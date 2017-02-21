Perry County woman’s legacy lives on through scholarship

The spirit of a Marysville woman is living on in the form of scholarship.

Allison Speck was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2009 as she was beginning her education at Messiah College.

The Susquenita High School graduate waged a brave and graceful battle against the disease, enduring multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. She made the decision to discontinue treatment in 2013.

She was then able to visit Kenya for three weeks, graduate college with honors and marry.

Speck passed away in March of 2014.

Later that year, her family and friends established two scholarships at Susquenita to be awarded to graduating seniors.

One scholarship assists a student whose family has been affected by cancer. The other is awarded to a senior attending a Christian college.

Her mother said she found something her daughter wrote before her passing.

“I hope that when I die, people are so thankful for my life that they will not be too distressed about my death,” Speck said.

There is a fundraiser for the scholarships on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 Valley Street in Marysville. Details of the fundraiser can be found by clicking here.

Speck’s friend, Katie Hiddemen, appeared on Daybreak with scholarship recipient Abigail Whitehead-Zimmers to talk about the fundraiser and the amazing legacy Allison left behind. Watch the above video to learn more.

Another past scholarship recipient, Travis Keefe, is now a freshman at Mansfield University. He sent the following to abc27:

“The scholarship not only helped me with the financial burden of college, it also gave me a family that supported me throughout the difficult transition into college. I will forever be grateful and honored for the opportunity this scholarship has blessed me with. Although I do not know what it was like to lose a child to cancer, I was able to witness my mother’s daily struggle trying to battle this dreadful disease.”

