New Holland woman accused of endangering son, 2

new_holland_police

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is accused of endangering her young child by using heroin.

Annemarie Fasnacht, 24, of New Holland, was found unconscious in her West Main Street home last week. New Holland police said it was later discovered that Fasnacht had used heroin, which caused her to lose consciousness.

Fasnacht’s 2-year-old son was inside the home at the time. Children and Youth Services was notified and the boy was turned over to family members.

Fasnacht was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children.

