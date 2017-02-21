Midstate senator called racist for comments about inner city students and college

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Comments attributed to Senator John Eichelberger (R-Blair/Cumberland/Franklin/Fulton/Huntingdon) have created controversy and quite a buzz at the Capitol.

Eichelberger spoke for more than an hour at a town hall meeting in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County last week. He is the chair of the Education Committee so schools were a hot topic. The comment in question centered on “inner city” students and whether their schools are properly preparing them for college and whether trade schools might be a better option.

Here’s the quote from the Carlisle Sentinel’s website:

“They’re (inner-city school districts) pushing them toward college and they’re dropping out,” Eichelberger said of those students. “They fall back and don’t succeed, whereas, if there was a less intensive track, they would.”

Pennsylvania Democrats, like Senator Vince Hughes (D-Philadelphia), called on Republicans to remove Eichelberger as education chairman.

“They need to find a new chairman,” Hughes said matter-of-factly. He called Eichelberger’s comments offensive.

“At best, a level of insensitivity,” Hughes said. “At worst, it was racist. He wants to perpetuate that inequity and brand these kids, these black and brown children, as saying they can’t perform, they can’t learn.”

Eichelberger, on Monday, insisted that was not the case and tried to clarify his position.

“Let’s make it clear, the kids that are in the worst schools are minority kids, so you’re either gonna try to help these kids or you’re not,” Eichelberger said.

Eichelberger also says he was miquoted in the article, and that it became “fake news” when other publications picked up the story and ran with it. He maintains he’s actually trying to help the kids in the poor peforming districts. He says he’s not critical of the students, but rather the adults who are failing them.

“My point was that we need some more guidance for these kids so they get into situations where they can succeed,” Eichelberger said. “The last thing we want to do is set a kid up for failure and that’ what they’re doing in these schools.”

Hughes hopes Eichelberger, as education chairman, will put state money where his mouth is. According to the US Department of Education, Pennsylvania is the most inequitable state in the country when it comes to funding discrepancy between rich and poor districts.

“These kids have not had the opportunity to succeed, largely because this state, behind viewpoints like he (Eichelberger) represented, has not provided that (adequate funding) for them,” Hughes said.

“I guess we can’t talk about anything that involves poor kids and minority kids without being considered racist,” Eichelberger said, vowing to continue the discussion about inner city schools and their students and doing what he can to help.

