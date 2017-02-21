Man dead after being pinned in tractor seat by tree

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was killed Tuesday evening in Mifflin County while he was removing fallen trees on his property.

According to Mifflin County Coroner Daniel Lynch, Robert L. Ford was using a tractor to remove trees when one of them came over the front, pinning him in the seat.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of Middle Road in West Granville Township.

His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

