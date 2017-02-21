Lancaster man arrested for 2015 homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 52-year-old city man has been arrested for an unsolved homicide in September 2015.

Victor Manuel Tirado is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Rahdir Jahi Maxton in the rear parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Fulton Street.

Tirado arranged to meet Maxton for a drug deal and drove to the apartment building with two other people. He shot Maxton in the head, returned to the waiting vehicle, and told the others he shot Maxton in the head, police said.

Maxton died at a hospital three days later.

Tirado was charged Tuesday with one count of criminal homicide. He was already jailed in a state prison on unrelated charges.

Police said the homicide investigation is still ongoing.

