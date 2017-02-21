Lancaster man jailed up to 40 years for stabbing woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man will serve up to 40 years in prison for stabbing a woman at least 15 times.

Israel Polanco-Cano, 35, was ordered to a term of 16 to 40 years, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office. He was convicted last year of attempted murder and aggravated assault for the October 2015 assault in the 500 block of Howard Avenue.

The 49-year-old woman survived wounds to her head, neck and chest.

The district attorney’s office said it’s Polanco-Cano’s second stabbing conviction. He served over a year in prison for stabbing a man in a line for a free meal at a Lancaster church in 2013.

He was paroled from prison five weeks before the second attack.

Prosecutors said it’s still unclear why he stabbed the woman.

