In Trump’s future looms a familiar shutdown threat

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
U.S. Capitol readies for Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo: Kevin Dermody)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Add a potential government shutdown to embattled President Donald Trump’s growing roster of headaches.

Beneath the capital’s radar looms a catchall spending package that’s likely to top $1 trillion and could get embroiled in the politics of building Trump’s wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and a budget-busting Pentagon request.

While a shutdown deadline has a few weeks to go, the huge measure looms as an unpleasant reality check for Trump and Republicans controlling Congress.

Despite the power shift in Washington, the path to success – and averting a shuttering of the government – goes directly through Senate Democrats, whose votes are required to pass the measure. Any measure that satisfies Democrats and their new leader, Chuck Schumer, however, is sure to alienate tea party Republicans.

