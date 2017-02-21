Game commission conducting controlled burn in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is conducting a controlled burn today in two townships in Lebanon County.

The burn covers 476 acres of State Game Land 080 in Bethel and Swatara townships.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the area, as several ABC27 viewers have reported.

The game commission reports the burn was ideal today based on weather conditions, as well as moisture in the ground and vegetation.

